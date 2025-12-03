Menu
49exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
2videos
1image
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Spread the magic with our cheerful Christmas Magic Reveal template. 3D tree toys and soft decorations bring the festive mood to life, while smooth animations and expressive typography capture a cozy yet modern atmosphere. Tailor it with your logo, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors. Perfect for holiday greetings or seasonal branding, this video is a present ready to enchant your audience!
By Skvifi
13s
5
4
10
Send your loved ones a personalized video greeting card.
By bbpixel
12s
6
3
6
Christmas Tree Greeting is a festive and elegant animation. Featuring a magical Christmas tree, dancing particles, fireworks explosion, and snowy atmosphere - it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues, and customers.
By S_WorX
10s
8
3
10
Time to wish Happy Winter Holidays to anyone!
By Moysher
11s
9
3
18
Enchant your audience with the serene beauty of a winter township before revealing your brand with our The Village Winter animation. Glide over a snow-draped wonderland to unveil your logo majestically displayed on a shield. This captivating scene can stand alone or serve as an introduction to further content, easily customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors.
By d3luxxxe
12s
21
4
5
Create a branded video greeting card for Christmas and show your brand is about more than just business.
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
By S_WorX
10s
3
3
15
Bring seasonal greetings to your audience with a heartfelt Winter Holidays Season reveal. Your brand gracefully emerges within a snowy scene, evoking the charm of the holidays. Perfect for joyful intros or adverts, customize this template with your unique logo, text, and colors, and deliver a message wrapped in winter's magic.
By S_WorX
10s
2
4
6
Experience the enchantment of the holidays with our stunning Christmas Night video template. Santa swoops across a snowy scene, drawing the eyes to your logo and custom text. Perfect for seasonal branding or greetings, this video captivates with its festive charm. Effortlessly insert your logo, tweak the text, select fonts, and play with colors for a cheery reveal that resonates with the holiday spirit.
