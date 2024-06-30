en
Classy Motion Typography

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Glass
Titles
Modern
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
15exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
9texts
1font
1audio
Capture your audience's attention with a stunning blend of colorful glass elements and compelling text animations. This "Classy Motion Typography" template is your canvas for creating an impactful promotional video, customized with your logo, custom fonts, and a palette that matches your brand's identity. Create content that speaks volumes and resonates with viewers, ready to shine on a full-screen platform.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Photo Opener Original theme video
Photo Opener
Edit
By Harchenko
15s
26
13
6
Stunning dynamic After Effects template with slow-moving images and modern text animations. A cool way to show off your sports, fashion, traveling, vacations, birthdays, friends and family photos or as an introduction to your TV shows, commercials, promotions and events videos.
Mirror Opener - Photo Intro Original theme video
Mirror Opener - Photo Intro
Edit
By Harchenko
13s
27
13
14
A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos.
Short Stomp Opener Original theme video
Short Stomp Opener
Edit
By smoothlymo
10s
21
14
3
A quick, energetic intro to your video ads, presentations, slideshows, lectures, webinars and vlogs or an engaging event promo video for your business. Ridiculously easy to make yours, simply upload a few images related to your business, and enter you messages. Make a professional promo video in minutes!
Strips Opener - Horizontal Original theme video
Strips Opener - Horizontal
Edit
By Harchenko
12s
32
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
Colorful Short Stomp Opener Original theme video
Colorful Short Stomp Opener
Edit
By MotionBox
9s
21
26
11
Colorful Short Stomp Opener is a fast and flashy template with an eye-catching design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. A quick intro to your TV shows, commercials, new products, Facebook and YouTube videos or show off your sports, fashion, travelling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this mind blowing and energetically animated template.
Fast Typo Logo Original theme video
Fast Typo Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
14s
4
6
8
Type 3 words and reveal your logo with style!
Aloe Skin Care Product Original theme video
Aloe Skin Care Product
Edit
By tarazz
10s
1
7
10
Immerse viewers in the essence of beauty with this stunning Aloe Skin Care Product Promo template. A lone cosmetic bottle basks in sunlit serenity atop lush aloe leaves, beckoning onlookers into a world of pure allure. With versatile text, fonts, and colors, bring your product's story to life in a video designed to captivate and enchant. Ideal for various displays, this template promises a serene journey into the heart of your brand.
Stylish Transitions Slideshow Original theme video
Stylish Transitions Slideshow
Edit
By Moysher
12s
26
14
9
Tell your story with the rhythm and grace it deserves using our Stylish Transitions Slideshow. Immerse your audience in a seamless flow of images and videos, tied together by modern transitions that sync to music's pulse. Valuable insights emerge through timely text placement, ensuring your message is received loud and clear. Customize with your brand's distinct elements that impress on any platform.
