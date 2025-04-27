en
Duotone Music Grooves Intro

Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Cartoon
Titles
Modern
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Created by motionsparrow
Created by motionsparrow
30exports
14 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1video
1image
9texts
2fonts
1audio
Strike the right note with our dynamic Duotone Music Grooves Intro template, perfect for your next concert or live performance. Boasting three-dimensional instruments that blend seamlessly into bold typography, this template showcases the rhythm of your event. Tailor it with your logo, tagline, and choice of colors, fonts, image, or video to create engaging presentations or lively promotions that resonate with your audience.
Mirror Opener - Photo Intro Original theme video
Mirror Opener - Photo Intro
Edit
By Harchenko
13s
27
13
14
A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos.
Short Stomp Opener Original theme video
Short Stomp Opener
Edit
By smoothlymo
10s
21
14
3
A quick, energetic intro to your video ads, presentations, slideshows, lectures, webinars and vlogs or an engaging event promo video for your business. Ridiculously easy to make yours, simply upload a few images related to your business, and enter you messages. Make a professional promo video in minutes!
Stomp Typo Original theme video
Stomp Typo
Edit
By CuteRabbit
10s
8
12
9
Promote your product or event in style with this quick and fast-phased opener.
Travel Logo Opener Original theme video
Travel Logo Opener
Edit
By tarazz
10s
21
14
10
An exciting video opener ideal for YouTube travel channels and vlogs. Easily adapt for any new locations you’re visiting, or have recently visited and finish with a smooth logo outro animation that calls your viewers to like share, and subscribe.
Colorful Short Stomp Opener Original theme video
Colorful Short Stomp Opener
Edit
By MotionBox
9s
21
26
11
Colorful Short Stomp Opener is a fast and flashy template with an eye-catching design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. A quick intro to your TV shows, commercials, new products, Facebook and YouTube videos or show off your sports, fashion, travelling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this mind blowing and energetically animated template.
Stomp Opener Original theme video
Stomp Opener
Edit
By zevs
7s
21
17
11
Stomp Opener is a great template with simple text animations, and smooth transitions effects. Create a great logo Intro. Great as a social media promo or intro to your presentations, slideshows, commercials, promotions, events, portfolio, sports, fashion, food, traveling, vacations friends, and family photos. Impress your audience with this cool and stylish template.
Stomp Funky Original theme video
Stomp Funky
Edit
By CuteRabbit
10s
27
11
10
A Fancy Template To Promote Your Valuable Product Or Event Attractively.
Fast & Simple Stomp Logo Opener Original theme video
Fast & Simple Stomp Logo Opener
Edit
By MotionBox
7s
24
13
9
Fast & Simple Stomp Logo Opener is a short and modern stomp opener. Perfecto to use as opener, intro, logo reveal and showcase your images. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
