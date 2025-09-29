Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Elegant Glass Motion Intro

/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Blur
Glass
Gloss
Particles
Modern
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
Elegant Glass Motion Intro - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
10exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
3texts
1font
1audio
Step into a world of sleek elegance with our Elegant Glass Motion Intro, where 3D glass curves swirl in sophisticated blue hues. Ideal for corporate branding and business presentations, these reveal videos offer endless possibilities from intros to full-scale branding projects. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a modern, polished look that's sure to impress.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Elegant Original theme video
Elegant
Edit
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
Nativity Christmas Original theme video
Nativity Christmas
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
6
3
15
Create a memorable Christmas greeting with a touch of tradition using this Nativity Christmas Reveal. Designed to captivate and engage, it unfolds the cherished holiday narrative while showcasing your customized tagline and logo. Edit with ease to reflect your personal or brand's holiday spirit, making it ideal for holiday events, messages, or digital keepsakes that highlight the season's joy.
Electric Opener Original theme video
Electric Opener
Edit
By babayaga
10s
8
3
3
Are you looking for a strong and unique intro? Try using a high voltage opener that reveals your logo behind a series of lightning bolts. Give your audience the electric feel and make them excited about what’s coming next. Try it out for free, customize in minutes, and love forever!
Modern Stroke Reveal Original theme video
Modern Stroke Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
6s
9
3
18
Modern Stroke Reveal outlines a close-up of your logo or text with colorful lines and and 3D contours. It's then filled with glossy, glass-like texture and stamped onto the background with your tagline.
Elegant Logo Original theme video
Elegant Logo
Edit
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
Chrome Sweep Original theme video
Chrome Sweep
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
2
3
6
Chrome Sweep Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic, calm and stylish animation featuring a polished, chrome, metallic-looking logo. A cool intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, adverts, films, movies, new products, electronics, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos. Impress your audience with this short, shiny and creatively animated logo reveal.
Luminous Fluid Reveal Original theme video
Luminous Fluid Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
6
3
13
Envelop your viewers in elegance with the Luminous Fluid Reveal, a stunning 3D spectacle that brings your brand to life. Glowing particles drift away as your logo, infused with shimmering liquid, radiates sophistication. Customize with your choice of fonts and colors, seamlessly integrating your tagline for an impactful finish. Perfect for captivating intros or majestic brand presentations, this template is your key to polished, high-definition videos.
Sakura Blossom Logo Reveal Original theme video
Sakura Blossom Logo Reveal
Edit
By Harchenko
10s
7
4
9
Do you hear? It's sakura blossoms!
