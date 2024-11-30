en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Fluffy Titles Intro

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Landscape
Titles
Modern
Shape
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Fluffy Titles Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:16
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
9exports
17 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
10texts
1font
1audio
Step into a whimsical world where cleanliness meets charm with our enchanting Fluffy Titles Intro template. Your brand takes center stage in a fairy tale setting, surrounded by playful fluff and clean, fun design. Fully customizable fonts, colors, and your logo ensure your reveal aligns with your unique identity. Create a captivating, ready-to-publish video that tells your brand's story in a magical way.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Sport Promo 3 Theme 2 theme video
Sport Promo 3
Edit
By any_motion
18s
25
17
10
Sport Promo 3 is an unique template with dynamic text animations and trendy transitioning effects. It contains 9 media holders, 5 editable text layers, 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this raw and actively animated template.
Fashion Intro Original theme video
Fashion Intro
Edit
By Goldenmotion
16s
24
24
8
Fashion intro a dynamic After Effects template with an eye-catching design, creative text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This template contains 12 media placeholders, 12 editable text layers and 1 logo placeholder. A stunning intro or opener to your presentations, slideshows, TV shows, commercials, promotions and events videos. Impress your audience with this quick and energetically animated AE template.
Dynamic Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Opener
Edit
By Besed
29s
21
46
13
Dynamic Opener is an unique and well-timed title edit template
Stylish Opener Original theme video
Stylish Opener
Edit
By Harchenko
17s
28
19
13
Stylish Opener is an ultramodern opener template with fast moving images that reveal your logo. This template contains 9 media placeholders, 7 text placeholders and a logo or text placeholder. A neat way to display your portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Make powerful intros, video recaps or outros in the matter of clicks!
Travel Opener Original theme video
Travel Opener
Edit
By Yakovlev
18s
21
24
10
Travel Opener is a high quality dynamic After Effects template. Use this Motion Graphics Template to create an outstanding opener for your audience. Useful for: Travel Blogs, Vlogs, Tourist Agency Promo, Travel Meetup, Instagram and YouTube vlogs, Website Intro and much more. It’s very simple and easy to customize. Includes 13 media holders, 9 text holders, and 1 logo holder. Use this template to create an outstanding opener for your audience. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Photo Logo Opener Original theme video
Photo Logo Opener
Edit
By Besed
16s
21
11
9
Photo Logo Opener is dynamic and clean template that contains 5 images, 4 textes and 1 logo.
City Intro Original theme video
City Intro
Edit
By Moysher
16s
26
22
8
A dynamic project that uses a variety of effects to reveal and enhance the impact of your content. A great way to showcase your new products, sports, fashion, modeling, food, travel, vacation, friends and family photos. Stand out from the start and leave a lasting impression, even on those who see a few seconds of your video ad.
Fashion Intro Original theme video
Fashion Intro
Edit
By Moysher
15s
26
19
7
A dynamic project that uses a cool combination of text animation and transition effects to reveal and enhance your products, images, or videos. Impress your audience with this fast and creatively animated 4k video, perfect for showcasing new collections, but also available in 17 different, industry inspired, use-case media combinations.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us