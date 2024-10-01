en
Genetics Lab Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Science
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Pharma & Healthcare
Beauty & Cosmetics
Technology
More details
Genetics Lab Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
8exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
6texts
1font
1audio
Transform the first glance at your brand into a lasting connection with this Genetics Lab Reveal template. Designed for versatile use, particularly in the medical and healthcare sectors, it embodies precision and innovation. Tailor it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for an intro that promises reliability and expertise. This template is a prescription for engaging your audience in a clean, professional manner.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Particle Energy Blast Original theme video
Particle Energy Blast
Edit
By d3luxxxe
10s
28
4
15
Particle Energy Blast Logo Reveal features modern and energetic design combined with powerful cinematic atmosphere and organic particle effects. You can use a photo or video background or just adjust the colors for the background gradient. Perfect as an intro or opener to your Sci-fi movies, action films, trailers, teasers, astronomy TV shows, space programs, exhibitions, conventions, commercials, documentaries, broadcasts, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events.
Eclipse Logo and Title Reveal Original theme video
Eclipse Logo and Title Reveal
Edit
By MotionParsec
13s
29
5
23
Eclipse Logo and Title Reveal is a very graceful and elegant template. The astronomical power of the eclipse will impress your audience. This project is related to many themes, phenomena and sciences - space, astronomy, astrology, full moon, glare, flare, flare, moon, planets, light, sun, mystery, mysticism, horoscope, and zodiac signs. A beautiful, cinematic, dark and penetrating project! Check out my profile regularly, it will be interesting! ;)
Light Bulb Idea Logo Reveal Original theme video
Light Bulb Idea Logo Reveal
Edit
By re4ee
6s
3
2
5
It is an awesome template for education, science inventions and technology innovations videos with particles light bulb animation. Impress your audience with this clean looking and creatively animated logo intro.
Logo Construct Original theme video
Logo Construct
Edit
By AlexG1985
10s
4
2
6
Logo Construct is an easy to use project that contains a logo placeholder, a text placeholder, and a color control. It is also extremely fast rendering, and it doesn't require any plugins! It's perfect for a modern intro, commercial, opener, product or event presentation. All elements are pre-rendered. Just drop and drag your logo, and change the text. It is that simple.
Digital Logo Reveal Original theme video
Digital Logo Reveal
Edit
By mhakmal07
10s
5
3
8
A logo reveal in a clean tech style is ideal for opening blogs, trailers, teasers, and videos about the web, digital technology, virtual reality, nanotechnology, gaming, science, the future, networking, big data and more. Very easy to use. Just drop your logo, change the text, you can enjoy the result
Opener Economic Original theme video
Opener Economic
Edit
By AlexG1985
12s
5
3
9
Opener Economic is an amazing After Effects template with a dynamically animated camera that flies through a high-tech world surrounded by digital information to reveal your logo. This template contains 1 editable text layer and 1 logo placeholder. A brief introduction to presentations, slideshows, promotions and company event videos.
Micro Original theme video
Micro
Edit
By Skvifi
14s
5
3
8
A scary and mysterious animation yoomes in on your logo and reveals it's in the eye of the storm.
Space Trails Original theme video
Space Trails
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
4
3
11
Space Trails Logo Reveal is a cinematic, energetic, space-themed animation where three impressively animated meteor or energy trails elegantly intertwine and reveal your logo. Perfect as an intro or opener to your Sci-fi movies, action films, trailers, teasers, astronomy TV shows, space programs, exhibitions, conventions, commercials, documentaries, broadcasts, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events.
