Glass Opener

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Glass
Abstract
Titles
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Glass Opener
00:00/00:11
motionsparrow
Created by motionsparrow
53 exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
9videos
1image
10texts
1font
1audio
Introducing elegance to your brand with our Glass Opener, where sophistication meets reveal videos. This template showcases your logo in a stunning glass themed opener, adding a layer of luxury and style. Perfect for fashion brands or any business aiming to make a polished statement. Add your images, video snippets, text, and tailor to your visual identity with custom fonts and colors.
Edit
Themes (11)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Original
Original
Edit
Soft Contrast
Soft Contrast
Edit
Vibrant Sunset
Vibrant Sunset
Edit
Urban Cool
Urban Cool
Edit
Retro Neon
Retro Neon
Edit
Muted Elegance
Muted Elegance
Edit
Fresh Mint
Fresh Mint
Edit
Bright Pop
Bright Pop
Edit
Deep Ocean
Deep Ocean
Edit
Minimalistic Grey
Minimalistic Grey
Edit
Lavender Dream
Lavender Dream
Edit
