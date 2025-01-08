en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Golden Football Reveal

Templates
/
Branding
6-15s
Landscape
Football
Gold
Stomp
Abstract
Grungy
Shape
Full HD
Music
More details
Golden Football Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
30exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2videos
1image
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the virtual stadium with our Golden Football Reveal template and showcase your brand with the thrill of the game! Your logo takes center stage as the excitement of a football match kickoff surrounds it, creating a dynamic reveal. Customize with your text, images, videos, fonts, and colors to tell your story. Perfect for sports brands or announcements, this video will score big with your audience.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Shapes Stomp Opener New Original theme video
Shapes Stomp Opener
Edit
By motifixer
10s
24
25
3
Quick media and text stomp opener to present your message!
Sport Promo 2 Original theme video
Sport Promo 2
Edit
By any_motion
12s
24
10
6
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Sport Promo 1 Original theme video
Sport Promo 1
Edit
By any_motion
14s
26
12
9
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Short Intro Original theme video
Short Intro
Edit
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
Rhythmic Stomp Opener Original theme video
Rhythmic Stomp Opener
Edit
By VitApSwF
12s
22
35
17
Is an awesome template with dynamic modern glitch animations.
Geometric Fast Opener Original theme video
Geometric Fast Opener
Edit
By onbothsides
11s
24
12
20
Bring your vision to life with a fast-paced, geometric slideshow template that's as edgy as it is elegant. Featuring a glitchy stomp opener, this Geometric Fast Opener video template is fully customizable, allowing you to inject your personality into every slide. Whether for work or play, captivate your audience with your images, videos, and text.
Creative Modern Style - Horizontal Original theme video
Creative Modern Style - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
15s
25
16
12
Creative Modern Style is a cool-looking and creative template with a trendy design, creative text animations, and dynamic transitioning effects.
Street Style Slideshow Original theme video
Street Style Slideshow
Edit
By motiondrum
11s
27
31
14
Step into the rhythm of success with our Dynamic Stomp Opener. A striking street-style design married with punchy text animations sets the stage for a video that’s as cool as it is effective. Perfect for TV shows, commercials, or event promotions. Customize your colors, text, and logos to match your brand's vibe, and have your high-energy intro ready to hit the screens in no time.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us