en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Good News Reveal

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Circle
Fast
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Good News Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
33exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
7videos
1image
3texts
1font
1audio
Bring a pop of color to your visual storytelling with this dynamic 3D Good News Reveal template. Perfect for captivating intros or announcements, our Good News Opener template provides placeholders for your logo, images, and text, ensuring your message stands out on platforms like Facebook or Twitter.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Colorful Short Stomp Opener Original theme video
Colorful Short Stomp Opener
Edit
By MotionBox
9s
21
26
11
Colorful Short Stomp Opener is a fast and flashy template with an eye-catching design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. A quick intro to your TV shows, commercials, new products, Facebook and YouTube videos or show off your sports, fashion, travelling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this mind blowing and energetically animated template.
Clean Line Reveal Original theme video
Clean Line Reveal
Edit
By monkey
15s
21
7
12
Sent message to your costumers and create elegant logo intro to the end!
Minimal Shape Logo Original theme video
Minimal Shape Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
9s
4
3
21
Clean and simplistic template with an array of dynamically animated shape layers and lines that elegantly combine to reveal your logo.
Stomp Funky Original theme video
Stomp Funky
Edit
By CuteRabbit
10s
27
11
10
A Fancy Template To Promote Your Valuable Product Or Event Attractively.
Breaking News ID Original theme video
Breaking News ID
Edit
By Realthing
15s
21
9
15
Elegant and simple News-ID for your YouTube channel or for any type of broadcast. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Sport Promo 2 Original theme video
Sport Promo 2
Edit
By any_motion
12s
24
10
6
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Sport Promo 1 Original theme video
Sport Promo 1
Edit
By any_motion
14s
26
12
9
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Instagram Live Original theme video
Instagram Live
Edit
By zevs
11s
21
15
20
Instagram Live is a versatile video template that you can use to announce and promote your live streams, or social media pages. Upload a video showcasing your interesting content and add your favourite comments to spice up the Instagram story ad, or give a sneak peak into your upcoming post. Your followers won’t miss it!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us