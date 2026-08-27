Neon Ember

Ignite your brand with a powerful smoke-and-fire logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics ident floods the frame with neon glow and thick, atmospheric smoke before unveiling a centered logo and tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro, it delivers an epic mood with high contrast on a dark stage. Customize logo, tagline, fonts, background, and energy colors to match your brand. The smoke reveal, fluid animation, and particle simulations create unforgettable impact across gaming, tech, music, and general content. Make your mark with a dramatic, high-end logo animation that’s fast to set up and stunning to watch.