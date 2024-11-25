en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

New Year Party Invitation - Square

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Square
6-15s
Christmas
Holidays
Titles
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
New Year Party Invitation - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
8exports
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
5texts
1font
1audio
Ring in the new year with a bang using our dynamic New Year Party Invitation template. Craft a vibrant typographic intro that leads to a striking logo reveal. Tailor the text, fonts, and colors for a perfect match to your event or promotion. This video brings festive energy to any platform, capturing the spirit of celebration for unforgettable New Year announcements.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Travel Stomp Square Original theme video
Travel Stomp Square
Edit
By Skvifi
7s
21
28
30
Promote your travel deals and promotions across all social media and video marketing platforms with an animated promo video. Add your images, customize the text and adapt colors to fit your branding, style, and special offer. Available in 3 formats.
Christmas Story 5 - Square Original theme video
Christmas Story 5 - Square
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
5
16
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Story video template, where every frame is filled with the spirit of Christmas. Personalize with your festive message, choose the perfect fonts and colors, and watch your text come to life with twinkling gift boxes and snow globes. Perfect for promotions or greetings, capture the joy of the season in a format that's tailored for mobile delight.
Christmas Story 4 - Square Original theme video
Christmas Story 4 - Square
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
5
16
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Story video template, where every frame is filled with the spirit of Christmas. Personalize with your festive message, choose the perfect fonts and colors, and watch your text come to life with twinkling gift boxes and snow globes. Perfect for promotions or greetings, capture the joy of the season in a format that's tailored for mobile delight.
Christmas Story 3 - Square Original theme video
Christmas Story 3 - Square
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
6
15
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Story video template, where every frame is filled with the spirit of Christmas. Personalize with your festive message, choose the perfect fonts and colors, and watch your text come to life with twinkling gift boxes and snow globes. Perfect for promotions or greetings, capture the joy of the season in a format that's tailored for mobile delight.
Christmas Story 2 - Square Original theme video
Christmas Story 2 - Square
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
6
15
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Story video template, where every frame is filled with the spirit of Christmas. Personalize with your festive message, choose the perfect fonts and colors, and watch your text come to life with twinkling gift boxes and snow globes. Perfect for promotions or greetings, capture the joy of the season in a format that's tailored for mobile delight.
Christmas Story 1 - Square Original theme video
Christmas Story 1 - Square
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
5
15
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Story video template, where every frame is filled with the spirit of Christmas. Personalize with your festive message, choose the perfect fonts and colors, and watch your text come to life with twinkling gift boxes and snow globes. Perfect for promotions or greetings, capture the joy of the season in a format that's tailored for mobile delight.
Season's Greetings Story 6 - Square Original theme video
Season's Greetings Story 6 - Square
Edit
By hushahir
8s
1
5
10
Imagine a holiday greeting as vibrant as the season itself with our Season's Greetings story template. Christmas icons arrive bearing the gift of text reveal in a tapestry of festive textures. Tailor-make your holiday message with custom text and palette, capturing the spirit of the season for social media engagements and cheerful brand broadcasts.
Season's Greetings Story 5 - Square Original theme video
Season's Greetings Story 5 - Square
Edit
By hushahir
8s
1
5
10
Imagine a holiday greeting as vibrant as the season itself with our Season's Greetings story template. Christmas icons arrive bearing the gift of text reveal in a tapestry of festive textures. Tailor-make your holiday message with custom text and palette, capturing the spirit of the season for social media engagements and cheerful brand broadcasts.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us