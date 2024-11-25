en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
New Year Party Invitation - Square
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by motionsparrow
8exports
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
5texts
1font
1audio
Ring in the new year with a bang using our dynamic New Year Party Invitation template. Craft a vibrant typographic intro that leads to a striking logo reveal. Tailor the text, fonts, and colors for a perfect match to your event or promotion. This video brings festive energy to any platform, capturing the spirit of celebration for unforgettable New Year announcements.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By Skvifi
7s
21
28
30
Promote your travel deals and promotions across all social media and video marketing platforms with an animated promo video. Add your images, customize the text and adapt colors to fit your branding, style, and special offer. Available in 3 formats.
By hushahir
6s
1
5
16
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Story video template, where every frame is filled with the spirit of Christmas. Personalize with your festive message, choose the perfect fonts and colors, and watch your text come to life with twinkling gift boxes and snow globes. Perfect for promotions or greetings, capture the joy of the season in a format that's tailored for mobile delight.
By hushahir
6s
1
5
16
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Story video template, where every frame is filled with the spirit of Christmas. Personalize with your festive message, choose the perfect fonts and colors, and watch your text come to life with twinkling gift boxes and snow globes. Perfect for promotions or greetings, capture the joy of the season in a format that's tailored for mobile delight.
By hushahir
6s
1
6
15
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Story video template, where every frame is filled with the spirit of Christmas. Personalize with your festive message, choose the perfect fonts and colors, and watch your text come to life with twinkling gift boxes and snow globes. Perfect for promotions or greetings, capture the joy of the season in a format that's tailored for mobile delight.
By hushahir
7s
1
6
15
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Story video template, where every frame is filled with the spirit of Christmas. Personalize with your festive message, choose the perfect fonts and colors, and watch your text come to life with twinkling gift boxes and snow globes. Perfect for promotions or greetings, capture the joy of the season in a format that's tailored for mobile delight.
By hushahir
6s
1
5
15
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Story video template, where every frame is filled with the spirit of Christmas. Personalize with your festive message, choose the perfect fonts and colors, and watch your text come to life with twinkling gift boxes and snow globes. Perfect for promotions or greetings, capture the joy of the season in a format that's tailored for mobile delight.
By hushahir
8s
1
5
10
Imagine a holiday greeting as vibrant as the season itself with our Season's Greetings story template. Christmas icons arrive bearing the gift of text reveal in a tapestry of festive textures. Tailor-make your holiday message with custom text and palette, capturing the spirit of the season for social media engagements and cheerful brand broadcasts.
By hushahir
8s
1
5
10
Imagine a holiday greeting as vibrant as the season itself with our Season's Greetings story template. Christmas icons arrive bearing the gift of text reveal in a tapestry of festive textures. Tailor-make your holiday message with custom text and palette, capturing the spirit of the season for social media engagements and cheerful brand broadcasts.
Menu
Templates
Solutions