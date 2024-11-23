en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

New Year Party Invitation

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Christmas
Holidays
Titles
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
New Year Party Invitation - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
16exports
13 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
5texts
1font
1audio
Ring in the new year with a bang using our dynamic New Year Party Invitation template. Craft a vibrant typographic intro that leads to a striking logo reveal. Tailor the text, fonts, and colors for a perfect match to your event or promotion. This video brings festive energy to any platform, capturing the spirit of celebration for unforgettable New Year announcements.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Christmas Celebration Opener Music Version 2 theme video
Christmas Celebration Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
13s
26
15
12
Turn the ordinary into something extraordinary with customizable hues and personal flair in every frame. Ideal for social media announcements or a twinkling kickoff to the holiday season, this Christmas Celebration Opener template transforms your message into an engaging visual experience complete with your unique logo, text, and media.
Holiday Night Original theme video
Holiday Night
Edit
By koma
10s
6
3
11
Ney Year’s bells, Santa Claus, stary night, and Christmas Tree! Put your audience in a festive mood with a gorgeous Holiday video card that you can easily customize online without any video editing skills. Apply your company’s brand colors, logo and text wish happy holidays to everyone!
Christmas & New Year Titles Original theme video
Christmas & New Year Titles
Edit
By Harchenko
7s
28
3
12
Christmas & New Year Titles features a hand-drawn design. It contains 9 full-screen title animations. You can easily change the color of the scene with just a few clicks. This project perfectly will be suitable for Christmas videos, holidays, winter slideshows and so much more.
Christmas Delight Original theme video
Christmas Delight
Edit
By CuteRabbit
8s
9
3
9
Have a blessed Christmas!
Christmas Tree Card Original theme video
Christmas Tree Card
Edit
By Skvifi
13s
5
4
10
Send your loved ones a personalized video greeting card.
Travel Stomp Original theme video
Travel Stomp
Edit
By Skvifi
8s
21
28
30
Promote your travel deals and promotions across all social media and video marketing platforms with an animated promo video. Add your images, customize the text and adapt colors to fit your branding, style, and special offer. Available in 3 formats.
Merry Christmas Greeting 4 Original theme video
Merry Christmas Greeting 4
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
4
13
Set the yuletide mood with our enchanting Merry Christmas Greeting title that wraps your message in holiday cheer. Adorned with Christmas trees and sparkling ornaments, this template lets you customize text, fonts, and colors to reflect your brand's festive spirit. It's perfect for creating a video that shares the joy and warmth of the season with your audience.
Merry Christmas Greeting 3 Original theme video
Merry Christmas Greeting 3
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
4
10
Set the yuletide mood with our enchanting Merry Christmas Greeting title that wraps your message in holiday cheer. Adorned with Christmas trees and sparkling ornaments, this template lets you customize text, fonts, and colors to reflect your brand's festive spirit. It's perfect for creating a video that shares the joy and warmth of the season with your audience.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us