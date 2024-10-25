en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Playful Brand Intro

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Draw
Cartoon
Outline
Modern
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Playful Brand Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
29exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2videos
1image
7texts
4fonts
1audio
Dive into the world of artistic logo reveals with our Playful Brand Intro template. Each stroke ushers in a new layer of your brand's story, complemented by a playful ball animation that artfully exposes your logo. Adjust the image, text, fonts, and colors with ease, crafting an evocative and engaging visual message designed to be shared and celebrated across digital platforms.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Christmas & New Year Titles Original theme video
Christmas & New Year Titles
Edit
By Harchenko
7s
28
3
12
Christmas & New Year Titles features a hand-drawn design. It contains 9 full-screen title animations. You can easily change the color of the scene with just a few clicks. This project perfectly will be suitable for Christmas videos, holidays, winter slideshows and so much more.
Fresh Food Logo Original theme video
Fresh Food Logo
Edit
By bucketinfoo
8s
4
5
7
Do you own a cooking YouTube channel with lessons, ideas , inspiration and new recipes? Start every video in a suitable manner with the Fresh Food Logo intro. Promote your restaurant or YouTube channel and make sure your videos are as professional as your culinary skills. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Grunge Urban Opener Neon Alley theme video
Grunge Urban Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
11s
32
16
13
Transform your message into a visual masterpiece with our versatile Grunge Urban Opener template. Tailor every element to your brand's style, from the colors to the fonts. Whether you're crafting a narrative slideshow or a product showcase, your content will elegantly transition across the screen, leaving viewers engaged and your brand memorable. Spice up your introduction or wrap up with flair using this template.
Street Style Slideshow Original theme video
Street Style Slideshow
Edit
By motiondrum
11s
27
31
14
Step into the rhythm of success with our Dynamic Stomp Opener. A striking street-style design married with punchy text animations sets the stage for a video that’s as cool as it is effective. Perfect for TV shows, commercials, or event promotions. Customize your colors, text, and logos to match your brand's vibe, and have your high-energy intro ready to hit the screens in no time.
Award Comic Reveal Candy Pop theme video
Award Comic Reveal
Edit
By motionsparrow
8s
14
8
7
Bring your story to life with a dynamic comic book-style reveal! With our Award Comic Reveal template, you can easily customize text, fonts, and a versatile color palette to fit your brand's personality. Perfect for YouTube intros or spicing up your videos, this animation offers a nostalgic nod to classic comics while delivering a modern twist for your logo and tagline.
Sketch Intro Original theme video
Sketch Intro
Edit
By tarazz
10s
24
5
16
Captivate your audience with the Sketch Intro template, a journey from sketch to reality. Watch as a hand draws the contours of a rectangle that evolves into a 3D shape, seamlessly transitioning to reveal your logo. Ideal for a dynamic intro, this video template lets you customize text, fonts, colors, and add your own images or videos, culminating in a powerful brand showcase.
Dispersion Typography 6 Original theme video
Dispersion Typography 6
Edit
By Ezome
15s
1
4
13
Craft your message with a bold edge using our sleek and modern Dispersion Typography template. The 3D elements elevate your content, offering a dynamic and stylish twist to your titles and captions. Customizable text, fonts, and colors mean your final video will not just be ready to publish but tailored to perfection with your personal touch.
Dispersion Typography 5 Original theme video
Dispersion Typography 5
Edit
By Ezome
15s
1
5
10
Craft your message with a bold edge using our sleek and modern Dispersion Typography template. The 3D elements elevate your content, offering a dynamic and stylish twist to your titles and captions. Customizable text, fonts, and colors mean your final video will not just be ready to publish but tailored to perfection with your personal touch.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us