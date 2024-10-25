en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Playful Brand Intro
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by motionsparrow
29exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2videos
1image
7texts
4fonts
1audio
Dive into the world of artistic logo reveals with our Playful Brand Intro template. Each stroke ushers in a new layer of your brand's story, complemented by a playful ball animation that artfully exposes your logo. Adjust the image, text, fonts, and colors with ease, crafting an evocative and engaging visual message designed to be shared and celebrated across digital platforms.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By Harchenko
7s
28
3
12
Christmas & New Year Titles features a hand-drawn design. It contains 9 full-screen title animations. You can easily change the color of the scene with just a few clicks. This project perfectly will be suitable for Christmas videos, holidays, winter slideshows and so much more.
By bucketinfoo
8s
4
5
7
Do you own a cooking YouTube channel with lessons, ideas , inspiration and new recipes? Start every video in a suitable manner with the Fresh Food Logo intro. Promote your restaurant or YouTube channel and make sure your videos are as professional as your culinary skills. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By motionsparrow
11s
32
16
13
Transform your message into a visual masterpiece with our versatile Grunge Urban Opener template. Tailor every element to your brand's style, from the colors to the fonts. Whether you're crafting a narrative slideshow or a product showcase, your content will elegantly transition across the screen, leaving viewers engaged and your brand memorable. Spice up your introduction or wrap up with flair using this template.
By motiondrum
11s
27
31
14
Step into the rhythm of success with our Dynamic Stomp Opener. A striking street-style design married with punchy text animations sets the stage for a video that’s as cool as it is effective. Perfect for TV shows, commercials, or event promotions. Customize your colors, text, and logos to match your brand's vibe, and have your high-energy intro ready to hit the screens in no time.
By motionsparrow
8s
14
8
7
Bring your story to life with a dynamic comic book-style reveal! With our Award Comic Reveal template, you can easily customize text, fonts, and a versatile color palette to fit your brand's personality. Perfect for YouTube intros or spicing up your videos, this animation offers a nostalgic nod to classic comics while delivering a modern twist for your logo and tagline.
By tarazz
10s
24
5
16
Captivate your audience with the Sketch Intro template, a journey from sketch to reality. Watch as a hand draws the contours of a rectangle that evolves into a 3D shape, seamlessly transitioning to reveal your logo. Ideal for a dynamic intro, this video template lets you customize text, fonts, colors, and add your own images or videos, culminating in a powerful brand showcase.
By Ezome
15s
1
4
13
Craft your message with a bold edge using our sleek and modern Dispersion Typography template. The 3D elements elevate your content, offering a dynamic and stylish twist to your titles and captions. Customizable text, fonts, and colors mean your final video will not just be ready to publish but tailored to perfection with your personal touch.
By Ezome
15s
1
5
10
Craft your message with a bold edge using our sleek and modern Dispersion Typography template. The 3D elements elevate your content, offering a dynamic and stylish twist to your titles and captions. Customizable text, fonts, and colors mean your final video will not just be ready to publish but tailored to perfection with your personal touch.
Menu
Templates
Solutions