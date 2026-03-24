Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Proud Waves - Original - Poster image

Proud Waves

00:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Pride
3D motion graphics
Intro
Rainbow
11exports
rating
Celebrate proudly with a colorful Pride opener packed with glossy 3D rainbow icons, dynamic titles, and a bold logo reveal. This energetic, playful design blends 3D motion graphics, glowing ribbon waves, and vibrant gradients on a sleek dark backdrop. Add your clips, headlines, and brand mark to craft an uplifting intro or promo for events, social campaigns, or community stories. With flexible media and text placeholders, it’s fast to customize and perfect for Pride celebrations, announcements, and highlights.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us