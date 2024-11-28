en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Retro Christmas Opener

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Website
Tree
80s
Christmas
Grid
Retro
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Retro Christmas Opener - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
11exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Nostalgia amplified with a 3D twist! Our Retro Christmas Opener is your ticket to capturing hearts this holiday season. Watch your logo take center stage in a retro-styled animated scene, complete with placeholders to herald your Christmas specials. Adaptable fonts and colors let you spin this template to match your brand's holiday mood in just a few clicks, ready to share your merry message.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
80s Neon Intro Original theme video
80s Neon Intro
Edit
By Romabox
8s
7
3
20
Perfect for a music channel intro or any kind of logo animation, this vintage logo animation is inspired by 80s funky colors and a retro grid that looks like the old video game. If your fans are fans of Miami Vice, the synth-wave, new retro wave, or anything from the fun era, they will appreciate this logo animation!
New Year Ornament Glow Original theme video
New Year Ornament Glow
Edit
By MotionBank21
7s
7
3
15
Step into the holiday spirit with our New Year Ornament Glow template. Twinkling lights and gleaming ornaments paint a joyful festive tableau, culminating in the dramatic reveal of your logo. Tailor every aspect, from tagline to color scheme, and share a seasonal message that sparkles with cheer. Perfect for holiday promos or greeting, let your brand shine bright in the warmth of the season's magic.
Christmas Tree Card Original theme video
Christmas Tree Card
Edit
By Skvifi
13s
5
4
10
Send your loved ones a personalized video greeting card.
Christmas Celebration Opener Music Version 2 theme video
Christmas Celebration Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
13s
26
15
12
Turn the ordinary into something extraordinary with customizable hues and personal flair in every frame. Ideal for social media announcements or a twinkling kickoff to the holiday season, this Christmas Celebration Opener template transforms your message into an engaging visual experience complete with your unique logo, text, and media.
Festive Shine Intro Original theme video
Festive Shine Intro
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
4
8
Spread the holiday cheer with our enchanting Festive Shine Intro template. Witness as luminous particle trails dance over a shimmering golden Christmas tree, culminating in a festive explosion of fireworks that unveils your brand. Tailor with your logo, festive messages, and choice of colors for a memorable greeting that embodies the spirit of the season. Perfect for social media or a company holiday greeting!
Paper Tree Reveal Original theme video
Paper Tree Reveal
Edit
By AuroraMediaLab
7s
5
3
10
Capture the essence of the season with our Paper Tree Reveal template. This ready-to-publish video gently unveils a paper Christmas tree and playfully places a festive hat atop your logo. It's the perfect yuletide intro for your brand across all widescreen social platforms. Customize it with your signature colors and tagline to make an unforgettable holiday statement.
Christmas Magical Reveal Original theme video
Christmas Magical Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
8s
2
3
7
Unwrap the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Magical Reveal template. Watch as a mesmerizing gift box opens and transports you to a scene filled with vibrant glowing particles, ultimately unveiling your logo and text. Perfect for intros, outros, or standalone brand presentations, this multipurpose video is sure to capture the attention of your audience. Customize it with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a truly unique and festive video. Get ready to publish a captivating video that brings the joy of Christmas to life!
Christmas Snow Globe Original theme video
Christmas Snow Globe
Edit
By hushahir
7s
2
3
6
Unleash the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Snow Globe template. Step into a whimsical snow globe, where Christmas trees and gifts await. As glowing particles dance around, they reveal your logo and text, creating a captivating and festive introduction or outro for your content. This multipurpose template allows for complete customization, including your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Get ready to publish a video that spreads cheer and captures the spirit of Christmas. Elevate your content with this enchanting template today!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us