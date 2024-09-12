13 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4videos
1image
7texts
1font
1audio
Step into a realm of vintage charm with our Retro Interface Opener template. Perfect for crafting captivating stories, this horizontal slideshow showcases your best photos and videos against a backdrop of retro UI elements. With placeholders for text, media, and your logo, create a polished presentation or marketing campaign with a touch of nostalgia. Customize with ease to let your content shine.
