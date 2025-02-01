en
Rusty Gears Reveal
Created by motionsparrow
Showcase your brand's robust nature with the Rusty Gears Reveal template, where your logo seamlessly integrates into the industrial canvas of 3D rusty gears. Perfect for makers, crafters, and any business with a mechanical core, this reveal video resonates with precision and strength. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a high-definition masterpiece, ready for the world’s busiest platforms.
By AlexG1985
Metal Technology logo is a modern and clean intro video template. A stylish and professional logo animation with dynamic cameras and a realistic shiny metallic silver effect. Easily match it to your own brand with full color control. Ideal as an introduction to your products, promos, presentations, TV shows, commercials and much more.
By themediastock
Start your next CoD stream with animated text revealed behind a barrage of raining bullets. A great gaming intro for all first-person shooter games streaming on Twitch, YouTube or Facebook live. Easily customize the text, all colors, smoke, color vignette opacity and more.
By minnapicture
Epic trailer for your new movie project!
By milinkovic
Introducing the Global Cube Reveal, a cutting-edge template that adds a modern touch to your brand's global story. Fully customizable with your logo and tagline, it captivates audiences by showcasing the sense of international connectivity as cubes transform into a stunning Earth animation. Seamlessly integrating into high-definition content for leading social platforms, this template is your ticket to creating a truly spectacular experience.
By milinkovic
Bring your news broadcast into the spotlight with our '24 World News Intro' template. It's the perfect backdrop for your next breaking story with its rotating globes and news tickers, enhanced by modern typefaces. Customizable with your own logo, text, and colors, it's ready to cement your place as a trusted news source on any platform. Engage your audience with this polished, globally-inspired video.
By milinkovic
Dive into the riveting realm of broadcast journalism with our '24 News Intro'. It's a full-screen, video that transforms your screen into an anchor's desk, ready to deliver the headlines. Customize with your logo, video footage, texts, fonts, and a palette that suits your news outlet’s branding. It's your turn to create that sleek, professional opener that makes viewers hang on to every word.
By S_WorX
Cinematic grunge titles intro for your videos.
By bbpixel
If your brand image is elegant and smooth, you may just fall in love with this design. Our mystic and dark logo intro video features a smoke environment and cloth tear simulation, ideal if you wish to give your logo a cinematic touch. Such opening to your content would trigger curiosity among your audience. Customize the template and create the perfect intro by yourself in no time!
