Sports Showdown Card

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Football
Crack
Paint
Explosion
Fast
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Sports Showdown Card - Versus - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
28exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2videos
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Dominate the digital arena and flex your brand's muscles with our dynamic Sports Showdown Card template. Perfect for social media videos, ads, and presentations, this template hits the ground running with action-packed animations. Customize with your images and text, then inject your style using a variety of fonts and colors. Dive into the game and produce a full-throttle intro that puts your audience in the front seat of excitement!
Versus
Versus
Edit
Original
Original
Edit
Boxing
Boxing
Edit
Soccer
Soccer
Edit
Basketball
Basketball
Edit
American Football
American Football
Edit
