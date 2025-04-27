en
Vivid Snap Opener

Templates
/
Video Ads
Vivid Snap Opener - Original - Poster image
Created by motionsparrow
Created by motionsparrow
27exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
6videos
1image
5texts
4fonts
1audio
Step into the world of vibrant artistry with our Vivid Snap Opener template. Create an engaging portfolio or art exhibition that shines in stunning 3D photo frames, blending retro chic with modern finesse. Ideal for photographers and creatives, this video template lets you showcase your work against dynamic animations and smooth transitions, providing an immersive display that captivates and impresses.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Playful Brand Intro
Playful Brand Intro
Edit
By motionsparrow
10s
28
11
10
Dive into the world of artistic logo reveals with our Playful Brand Intro template. Each stroke ushers in a new layer of your brand's story, complemented by a playful ball animation that artfully exposes your logo. Adjust the image, text, fonts, and colors with ease, crafting an evocative and engaging visual message designed to be shared and celebrated across digital platforms.
Stomp Funky
Stomp Funky
Edit
By CuteRabbit
10s
27
11
10
A Fancy Template To Promote Your Valuable Product Or Event Attractively.
Vintage Photo Opener
Vintage Photo Opener
Edit
By MotionBank21
13s
25
15
7
Evoke a historical charm with our Vintage Photo Opener template, a picturesque journey into the past. Flickering like memories on a film reel, the sepia snapshots capture an era gone by, leading to your timeless brand reveal. Ideal for events and retrospectives with a nostalgic twist, this template allows you to personalize photos, text, and colors, creating a heartwarming touch to your story.
Colorful Promo
Colorful Promo
Edit
By motionsparrow
12s
28
17
9
Introduce your brand with a blast from the past merged with a hint of tomorrow. Our Colorful Promo template is a playground for your creativity, offering media placeholders mingled with retro-future elements. This template lets you reveal your logo, text, and brand colors interlaced with your own images or video. Create a timeless introduction or a standout piece that’s ready to publish!
Christmas & New Year Titles
Christmas & New Year Titles
Edit
By Harchenko
7s
28
3
12
Christmas & New Year Titles features a hand-drawn design. It contains 9 full-screen title animations. You can easily change the color of the scene with just a few clicks. This project perfectly will be suitable for Christmas videos, holidays, winter slideshows and so much more.
Valentine's Day Cards
Valentine's Day Cards
Edit
By motionsparrow
12s
22
14
8
Your love story deserves a grand reveal with this Valentine's Day Cards template. Adorn your Valentine's greetings, wedding events or loving tributes with delicate animated illustrations that evoke tenderness. With extensive customization options, including logo, tagline, and personal media, you can craft an unforgettable message that resonates with the heart.
Crumble Paper Tales
Crumble Paper Tales
Edit
By themediastock
45s
2
31
19
Craft your tale with the texture of paper and the excitement of stop-motion in our Crumble Paper Tales slideshow template. Perfect for storytelling that combines a modern message with a retro school vibe. Add your images, texts, logo, and more to unfold your narrative on crumbled papers, giving your viewers an engaging and memorable visual experience.
Raw Motion Opener
Raw Motion Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
10s
21
13
9
Introducing Raw Motion Opener, a dynamic and gritty revelation of your brand's essence. With hand-drawn grunge elements swirling around a photo frame style, this template exudes raw energy perfect for intros or standalone content. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, colors, images, or videos to create a video that captures your brand's unstoppable spirit.
