10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
6texts
1font
1audio
Bring a modern twist to your brand reveal with our edgy Wild Grunge Intro template. Crafted with grunge brush effects, it enhances logos and text with vibrant colors and dynamic animation. A simple, stylish way to introduce or wrap up your content, this video is perfect for ads, presentations, or social media. Customize it easily with your logo, text, and brand colors, ready to mesmerize your audience in full-screen glory.
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow