Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Design Sketch Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Draw
Gloss
Gradient
Corporate
Outline
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Design Sketch Reveal
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Moysher profile image
Created by Moysher
55 exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2 images
1 text
1 font
1 audio
Enter the geometry of success with our Design Sketch Reveal as it sketches out a path to your brand's identity. Witness the mesmerizing construction of lines evolving into shapes, ultimately revealing your logo, embellished with a radiant glow. This template isn't just a reveal; it's a story of precision and clarity, told in a ready-to-publish format. Tailor the fonts and colors to match your brand, and let your logo do the talking!
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Hexa Extrusion Ident
Hexa Extrusion Ident
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
9
Invite the viewer into your brand's world with a stunning logo animation that materializes from a cascade of hexagonal particles, creating an immersive 3D effect. The Hexa Extrusion Ident template offers a way to showcase your emblem with depth and sophistication, perfect for intros, presentations, and social media. Customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to make a memorable statement.
Glossy 3D Reveal
Glossy 3D Reveal
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
6
3
11
Reveal your logo with a sophisticated glossy effect. The Glossy 3D Reveal is the perfect way to showcase your brand or logo in a professional and modern way. This animation features a white blueprint floor where the logo is built layer by layer, creating a stunning 3D effect. As the logo is revealed, a glossy sheen reflects light and creates a polished finish that highlights the intricate details of your design. Whether you're launching a new product or service, or simply want to showcase your brand in a fresh and modern way, this animation is sure to impress.
Sleek Clean Reveal
Sleek Clean Reveal
By EnjoystX
9s
2
3
11
Present your brand with elegance and impact using our Sleek Clean Reveal template. Watch as dynamic lines draw the eye to your logo, graced with a lustrous gloss effect for a lasting impression. Easily tailor the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to fit your company's image, and captivate audiences across full-screen displays with this versatile template.
Stroke Clean Reveal
Stroke Clean Reveal
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
Sketch Reveal
Sketch Reveal
By Moysher
7s
4
3
15
Transform a simple sketch into a stunning brand statement with our Sketch Reveal. Witness the art of unveiling, as a playful pile of tiles orchestrates the grand reveal of your logo, followed by a gleaming flourish that spotlights your brand's essence. Perfect for intros and social media, tailor this reveal with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that's unmistakably you.
Swift Reveal
Swift Reveal
By MotionBank21
6s
5
3
11
Engage your audience from the get-go with the Swift Reveal template. Crafted for the modern brand, this template's sleek transitions set a dynamic pace for your presentations, befitting tech innovators and fashion trailblazers alike. Tailor it with your own logo, text, and color scheme to make a statement that's both polished and impactful.
Revolving Stylish Reveal
Revolving Stylish Reveal
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
9
Catch the eye with sophistication and a sleek design using the Revolving Stylish Reveal. Your logo elements come together from all sides, culminating in a stylish central assemble with a suave rotation. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand's identity. Perfect for a grand reveal, your video will be ready to make its mark as a standalone spectacle or an elegant opener.
Sketch & Assembly
Sketch & Assembly
By bbpixel
10s
5
3
14
Sketch & Assembly logo reveal features clean and minimalist design where we animate the outlines of your logo, pencil in some shading and then assemble your logo from flying 3D jigsaw pieces. Customize with many different colors and adjust the animations and effects to suit your narrative. This is the perfect opener for educational content, tutorials and DIY videos.
