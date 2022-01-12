Fire Logo 2

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic fire logo reveal. A dark, atmospheric backdrop builds suspense as flames and smoke expand to unveil your mark with epic impact. Perfect for intros and outros, this logo animation features embers, particles and smooth fluid motion for a premium finish. Easily customize colors, logo treatment and tagline to match your branding. Make a powerful first impression or close your videos with heat—this fiery ident delivers attention, energy and polish in seconds.