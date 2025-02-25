en
Glass Line Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Glass
Corporate
Outline
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Glass Line Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Moysher profile image
Created by Moysher
7exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the light and let your brand shine with our revolutionary Glass Line Reveal template. An elegant line traces your logo's contours before it crystallizes into a pristine glass reflection. Finally, your true logo bursts onto the scene with a clarity that captivates. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors, and publish a video that perfectly reflects your brand's vision.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Elegant Original theme video
Elegant
Edit
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
Outliner Original theme video
Outliner
Edit
By bbpixel
6s
2
3
12
Outliner Logo Reveal is a clean and minimalist looking animation where the outlines of your logo are animated first and then the full logo comes in with a rotation movement.
3D Elegant Logo Original theme video
3D Elegant Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
9s
4
3
6
An elegant 3d intro video template with a cool looking ad creatively animated logo reveal. A perfect opener for any type of content, from corporate videos and HR communications to YouTube vlogs, streaming and gaming highlights. Simply upload your logo, enter a tagline and watch as your logo is formed through stylish animations.
Elegant Logo Original theme video
Elegant Logo
Edit
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
Glass Opener Original theme video
Glass Opener
Edit
By babayaga
7s
9
3
7
A simple, clean and elegant logo animation, perfect as a video intro to presentations, lectures, product reviews, product launches, webinars, video ads, social media posts, vlogs and more. Brand every piece of content you publish and raise awareness across multiple social media platforms and advertising channels.
Smooth & Stylish Reveal Original theme video
Smooth & Stylish Reveal
Edit
By AlexG1985
6s
2
3
8
Step into a world where elegance meets modernity with the Smooth & Stylish Reveal. Perfect for creating stylish intros or compelling promos, this template's sleek design and fluid transitions ensure your logo and tagline are revealed in the most polished fashion. Versatility meets easy customization, letting you make your mark with fonts and colors that resonate with your brand.
Dynamic 3D Intro Original theme video
Dynamic 3D Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey with our Dynamic 3D Intro template that threads your brand into the digital fabric, one dynamic contour at a time. A full-spin finale and lustrous touches, customizable fonts, and colors culminate in a striking statement, ensnaring your audience's gaze. Engrave your tagline in this masterpiece, ready to launch as your broadcast emblem or an audacious opening act.
Elegant 3D Reveal Originall theme video
Elegant 3D Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
