Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Merge Dynamic Fusion

Templates
/
Outro
0-6s
Landscape
Distortion
Fast
Glitch
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Merge Dynamic Fusion - Original - Poster image
Moysher profile image
Created by Moysher
9exports
5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Experience an electrifying introduction to your brand with our Merge Dynamic Fusion template. Two logos converge amidst a storm of glowing lines, offering a unique twist on the traditional reveal. Perfect for creating an unforgettable opening or a striking standalone video. Personalize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a video that stands out on any platform.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Stretchy Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Stretchy Glitch Reveal
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
5s
2
3
5
Dive into the digital realm with our Stretchy Glitch Reveal template. Your logo undergoes a visually stunning journey through virtual space, with glitch effects that stretch, pixelate, and distort, before sharpening into a clear vision of your brand. Along with your tagline, create an unforgettable intro or a striking standalone video, perfectly customizable in fonts and colors for your unique identity. Ideal for any display!
Fast Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Fast Glitch Reveal
Edit
By Promak
5s
2
3
16
Energize your audience with a high voltage introduction using our Fast Glitch Reveal. Watch your logo burst onto the scene through a high-tech distortion animation, ideal for a gaming channel, tech savvy venture, or any content aiming to make a bold statement. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choose your colors to create a video that's not just ready to publish but impossible to ignore.
Colorful Glitch Ident Original theme video
Colorful Glitch Ident
Edit
By hushahir
4s
2
3
9
Dive into a world of vivid imagination as abstract shapes dance across your screen in a vibrant spectacle, culminating in the grand reveal of your logo. Our dynamic Colorful Glitch Ident template powers up your brand's introduction with a splash of color and digital distortion. Tailor to your taste with custom fonts and colors, then let this versatile video carve an unforgettable identity across digital platforms.
Digital Glitch Ident Original theme video
Digital Glitch Ident
Edit
By hushahir
4s
2
3
9
Step into a digital realm where your brand comes alive with our Digital Glitch Ident. Distorted pixels and abstract lines create a dynamic effect, revealing your logo with a high tech glitch. This motion graphics template is perfect for a captivating intro or a dynamic ad, with full customization options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Craft unforgettable content with a modern twist!
Fast Glitch Logo RGB Original theme video
Fast Glitch Logo RGB
Edit
By PixBolt
5s
4
3
6
Introduce your brand with a burst of colors and the sleek magic of chromatic effects. Our Fast Glitch Logo RGB gives life to your logo and tagline with fast-paced, radiant animations that demand attention. Perfect for intros, outros, or captivating standalone videos, this template allows you to add your colors, creating a signature video that's all about your brand's vibe.
Layering Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Layering Glitch Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
4s
9
3
16
Layering Glitch Reveal is a modern and fast way to break down your logo into pieces and join them together. Spice it up with warping, distortion for style.
Glitch Minimal Logo Intro - Horizontal Original theme video
Glitch Minimal Logo Intro - Horizontal
Edit
By Atamotion
5s
2
3
7
An expertly crafted Glitch Logo reveal with dynamically animated TV distortion, bokeh and glitching effects.
Abstract Logo Original theme video
Abstract Logo
Edit
By CuteRabbit
5s
8
3
8
Glitch animation for your Intro and Outro!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us