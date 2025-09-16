Menu
Merge Dynamic Fusion
Created by Moysher
9exports
5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Experience an electrifying introduction to your brand with our Merge Dynamic Fusion template. Two logos converge amidst a storm of glowing lines, offering a unique twist on the traditional reveal. Perfect for creating an unforgettable opening or a striking standalone video. Personalize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a video that stands out on any platform.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By AirwavesMedia
5s
2
3
5
Dive into the digital realm with our Stretchy Glitch Reveal template. Your logo undergoes a visually stunning journey through virtual space, with glitch effects that stretch, pixelate, and distort, before sharpening into a clear vision of your brand. Along with your tagline, create an unforgettable intro or a striking standalone video, perfectly customizable in fonts and colors for your unique identity. Ideal for any display!
By Promak
5s
2
3
16
Energize your audience with a high voltage introduction using our Fast Glitch Reveal. Watch your logo burst onto the scene through a high-tech distortion animation, ideal for a gaming channel, tech savvy venture, or any content aiming to make a bold statement. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choose your colors to create a video that's not just ready to publish but impossible to ignore.
By hushahir
4s
2
3
9
Dive into a world of vivid imagination as abstract shapes dance across your screen in a vibrant spectacle, culminating in the grand reveal of your logo. Our dynamic Colorful Glitch Ident template powers up your brand's introduction with a splash of color and digital distortion. Tailor to your taste with custom fonts and colors, then let this versatile video carve an unforgettable identity across digital platforms.
By hushahir
4s
2
3
9
Step into a digital realm where your brand comes alive with our Digital Glitch Ident. Distorted pixels and abstract lines create a dynamic effect, revealing your logo with a high tech glitch. This motion graphics template is perfect for a captivating intro or a dynamic ad, with full customization options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Craft unforgettable content with a modern twist!
By PixBolt
5s
4
3
6
Introduce your brand with a burst of colors and the sleek magic of chromatic effects. Our Fast Glitch Logo RGB gives life to your logo and tagline with fast-paced, radiant animations that demand attention. Perfect for intros, outros, or captivating standalone videos, this template allows you to add your colors, creating a signature video that's all about your brand's vibe.
By Moysher
4s
9
3
16
Layering Glitch Reveal is a modern and fast way to break down your logo into pieces and join them together. Spice it up with warping, distortion for style.
By Atamotion
5s
2
3
7
An expertly crafted Glitch Logo reveal with dynamically animated TV distortion, bokeh and glitching effects.
By CuteRabbit
5s
8
3
8
Glitch animation for your Intro and Outro!
