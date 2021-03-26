Corporate Promo 2
00:56 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 34 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
8.5Kexports
Present your brand with a polished corporate promo built around clean, geometric design. This minimal slideshow features bold titles, smooth slide-ins, and refined shapes that put your visuals and messages first. Customize text, colors, fonts, and media to highlight services, products, or company values. The two-column layout keeps information clear, while dynamic wipes add momentum. Finish with a confident logo ending to reinforce your identity across marketing channels. Ideal for corporate presentations, campaigns, and brand storytelling.
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