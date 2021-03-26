Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Promo 2 - Original - Poster image

Corporate Promo 2

00:56 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 34 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Geometric
Corporate
8.5Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a polished corporate promo built around clean, geometric design. This minimal slideshow features bold titles, smooth slide-ins, and refined shapes that put your visuals and messages first. Customize text, colors, fonts, and media to highlight services, products, or company values. The two-column layout keeps information clear, while dynamic wipes add momentum. Finish with a confident logo ending to reinforce your identity across marketing channels. Ideal for corporate presentations, campaigns, and brand storytelling.
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Corporate Promo
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00:56
Corporate Promo Original theme video
Corporate Promo 2
By MR.Alex
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00:56
Corporate Promo 2 Original theme video
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
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Contact Us