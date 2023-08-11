Sketch Architect Reveal - Post
00:12 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
212exports
Transform your mark from precise sketch to bold 3D with this blueprint‑inspired logo animation. Technical grid lines, drafting circles, and clean line art trace your logo before it extrudes into a solid form. The minimal, elegant look is perfect for architecture, construction, and engineering brands seeking a polished intro or outro. Customize colors, logo, and tagline for a branded finish that feels both innovative and professional. With smooth motion and a centered composition, your identity remains the star while the blueprint stage adds craft and credibility.
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