Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Business Presentation - Square - Original - Poster image

Minimal Business Presentation - Square

01:28 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 18 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Presentation
Wide logo
70exports
rating
Present your story with a refined corporate slideshow crafted for clarity and impact. This minimal design pairs smooth slide-in transitions with modern typography, dotted corner accents, and clean framing to keep attention on your message. Alternate text blocks and visuals to outline benefits, features, or milestones, then wrap with a polished logo scene. Easily tailor colors, fonts, media, and copy to fit your brand and platform. Ideal for company overviews, product spotlights, conference announcements, and social promos that demand a smart, professional finish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us