Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Corporate - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Modern Corporate - Slideshow

00:54 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Presentation
Rectangle shape
2.8Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a modern, minimal slideshow built for corporate storytelling. This template blends clean typography, elegant line frames, and seamless tile reveals to showcase your visuals and messages with clarity. Use the simple controls to adjust colors, fonts, and pacing to match your identity. Balanced layouts switch between centered scenes and two‑column arrangements, ending with a confident logo finish. Perfect for promos, presentations, company updates, and event highlights, it keeps attention on your content while delivering a polished, professional feel.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us