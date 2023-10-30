Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Travel Opener - Square - Original - Poster image

Modern Travel Opener - Square

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Intro
Minimal
Promo
Title sequence
524exports
rating
Build a stylish opener or promo with smooth, modern motion. This template showcases your media through elegant geometric masks—oval, square, or hexagon—paired with bold centered titles and a clean closing logo. Ideal for travel, nature, lifestyle and brand highlights, it delivers a minimal, professional look with fluid, energetic transitions. Customize fonts and colors with ease to match your branding and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Perfect for fast, eye-catching slideshows, intros and title sequences that look polished from the first frame to the last.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us