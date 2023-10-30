Modern Travel Opener - Square
00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
524exports
Build a stylish opener or promo with smooth, modern motion. This template showcases your media through elegant geometric masks—oval, square, or hexagon—paired with bold centered titles and a clean closing logo. Ideal for travel, nature, lifestyle and brand highlights, it delivers a minimal, professional look with fluid, energetic transitions. Customize fonts and colors with ease to match your branding and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Perfect for fast, eye-catching slideshows, intros and title sequences that look polished from the first frame to the last.
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