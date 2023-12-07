Product Shine 2 - Vertical

Showcase your product with a clean, mobile-first vertical promo built for social feeds. This minimal template combines bold typography, sliding panels, and image placeholders to highlight features, benefits, and brand identity. Easily swap images and videos, edit headlines and body copy, and adapt colors to your palette. Smooth motion and structured spacing keep the focus on your product while maintaining a premium, editorial look. Ideal for ads, announcements, and launches on Instagram, TikTok, Shorts, and more—create a polished product story in minutes.