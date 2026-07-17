Autumn Vortex

Bring a warm seasonal touch to your brand with a cozy autumn leaves logo animation. A spiral of photorealistic foliage swirls to reveal your logo against a clean, softly lit background. Gentle motion and earth tones set an inviting mood, perfect for intros and outros across social, promos, and campaigns. Easily customize the logo and colors to match your identity, then export in crisp resolution. Designed for a refined, nature-led look, this template adds an elegant fall ambiance to any piece of content without distracting from your mark.