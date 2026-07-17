Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Autumn Vortex - Original - Poster image

Autumn Vortex

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Autumn
Intro
Nature
Foliage
8exports
rating
Bring a warm seasonal touch to your brand with a cozy autumn leaves logo animation. A spiral of photorealistic foliage swirls to reveal your logo against a clean, softly lit background. Gentle motion and earth tones set an inviting mood, perfect for intros and outros across social, promos, and campaigns. Easily customize the logo and colors to match your identity, then export in crisp resolution. Designed for a refined, nature-led look, this template adds an elegant fall ambiance to any piece of content without distracting from your mark.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us