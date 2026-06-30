Autumn Halo

Bring a warm seasonal touch to your brand with a cozy logo animation framed by swirling autumn leaves. This nature-inspired intro/outro blends a soft gradient backdrop, bokeh accents, and gentle light leaks for an atmospheric reveal. The motion builds in a circular swirl that focuses attention on your mark, culminating in a tasteful flash reveal. Simply drop in your logo and adjust colors and audio to match your identity. Ideal for fall campaigns, outdoor brands, cafés, and lifestyle content seeking an elegant, nature-forward look that feels welcoming and memorable.