Falling Leaves Reveal

Bring a breath of fall to your brand with a serene logo animation set against a soft sky and drifting leaves. This minimalist, nature-inspired intro/outro features gentle motion, subtle flares and a centered logo reveal for a refined, elegant finish. Customize colors, logo and text to match your identity and set a cozy mood for intros, outros, and short brand bumpers. Perfect for lifestyle, wellness, and seasonal content looking to convey warmth, tranquility and polish.