Maple Leaves Logo Reveal

Bring cozy autumn vibes to your brand with a minimalist logo animation framed by drifting maple leaves. This elegant intro/outro centers your logo and a clean tagline against a bright, uncluttered background. Leaf particles swirl, gather, and clear to reveal your mark with a soft cinematic flare. Customize background, leaf accent colors, logo treatment and text to match your identity. Ideal for seasonal branding, nature-inspired channels, cafés, boutiques and more—anywhere a warm fall aesthetic enhances your story.