Flying Butterfly Reveal

Bring a touch of nature and elegance to your branding with a calm, 3D butterfly-led logo reveal. A single butterfly glides across a soft sky, then bursts into a graceful swarm to unveil your glowing logo and a customizable tagline. This minimal, atmospheric logo animation is ideal for intros and outros, adding polish without clutter. Easily adjust colors, font, and glow to match your identity. Perfect for brands seeking a refined, nature-inspired, and memorable first impression.