Bring patriotic energy to your videos with a bold, transparent motion title. A central illustrated character, waving flags, and animated stars frame a clear headline and subheadline for instant impact. The glowing outline and vibrant colors pop on any background, while gentle bounce and drift keep the scene lively without distracting from your message. Edit both text lines, swap fonts, and retint artwork tones to match your brand. Perfect as an intro, sticker‑style overlay, or holiday shout‑out across social, livestreams, and promos.