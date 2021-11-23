Blooming Liquid Logo Reveal

Create a refined brand moment with a minimalist 3D liquid logo reveal. A dynamic water splash swirls into your mark on a clean, bright backdrop, then settles into a crisp end screen with an optional tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro, this logo animation offers flexible color controls for the background, liquid flare accents, and logo tint, plus editable text. Designed for clarity and polish, it fits corporate, creative, and product branding alike. Effortlessly customize and export a professional logo ident your audience will remember.