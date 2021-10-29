Colorful Fluid Logo Reveal

Transform your brand mark with a cinematic, fluid-smoke logo reveal. Vivid color clouds swirl and converge on a dark, atmospheric stage as particles drift and a refined light sweep accents the moment your logo appears. Ideal for intros or outros, this 3D motion graphics template pairs elegant pacing with high-impact visuals. Easily customize colors and the tagline to match your identity, and export a polished logo animation ready for any platform. A perfect choice for brands seeking a sophisticated, modern reveal with vibrant motion and immersive depth.