Colorful Splatter Logo Reveal

Make a bold first impression with a high‑energy paint splash logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template uses glossy liquid bursts and vibrant gradients to dynamically uncover your branding. Customize your logo, choose original or custom colors, set the background and tagline style, and fine‑tune fonts for a perfect fit. The centered composition and clean end‑hold make it ideal as an intro or outro. Bring playful color, fluid motion, and premium polish to your brand in seconds.