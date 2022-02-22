Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corona Virus Opener - Original - Poster image

Corona Virus Opener

00:42 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Intro
Healthcare
Cinematic
Title sequence
1.2Kexports
rating
Craft a cinematic, healthcare-ready opener featuring detailed 3D virus visuals, suspenseful pacing, and glitch-driven text transitions. This 3D motion graphics design guides viewers through multiple title beats and closes with a striking logo animation. Ideal for science updates, medical promos, and public health messaging, it pairs a dark red-and-black duotone palette with atmospheric particles and shallow depth of field. Easily personalize fonts, colors, headlines, taglines, and your logo to align with your brand or campaign. Deliver a compelling intro that communicates urgency and authority with polished, professional motion design.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us