Countdown Logo Reveal

Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo reveal that builds anticipation through a bold countdown. This industrial design pairs distressed metal typography with glowing slash impacts, ember particles and drifting smoke. Perfect for intros and outros, it showcases your brand with dramatic lighting and a centered composition. Easily customize logo, colors, fonts and tagline to match your identity. The smooth slice transitions and light trails deliver impact on every beat, ideal for YouTube, promos or brand stings. Produce a striking reveal that looks premium in seconds—no advanced skills required.