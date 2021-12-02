Light up your brand with a cinematic fireworks logo reveal. This festive intro/outro surrounds your mark with colorful pyrotechnics, glowing trails and shimmering particles against a dramatic night sky. Easily drop in your logo, edit the tagline and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth timing, bright bursts and elegant fades deliver an energetic yet polished identity moment for celebrations, launches and special events. Ideal for openers, end screens and holiday greetings, it turns any logo into a show-stopping spectacle in seconds.