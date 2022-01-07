Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Flaming Horse Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Flaming Horse Logo Reveal

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Fire
Outro
8Kexports
rating
Set the tone with a blazing 3D logo animation. A fire-lit stallion charges through a field of sparks, building into an explosive, cinematic reveal that settles on your centered logo and tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this template blends flames, embers, smoke and lens effects for maximum impact. Easily customize your logo, tagline and color controls to match your brand. Designed for high-contrast, dramatic branding, it’s a powerful way to launch or close any video with confidence.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us