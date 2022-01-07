Flaming Horse Logo Reveal

Set the tone with a blazing 3D logo animation. A fire-lit stallion charges through a field of sparks, building into an explosive, cinematic reveal that settles on your centered logo and tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this template blends flames, embers, smoke and lens effects for maximum impact. Easily customize your logo, tagline and color controls to match your brand. Designed for high-contrast, dramatic branding, it’s a powerful way to launch or close any video with confidence.