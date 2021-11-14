Glitching Liquid Logo Reveal

Make a memorable entrance with a sleek liquid logo reveal. A 3D water splash flows across a clean, minimal stage, shaping into your brand mark with subtle glitch accents and a soft reflection. Ideal for intros and outros, this logo animation blends elegant motion with modern digital flair. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your identity. Perfect for YouTube, social content, and brand idents when you need a refined, professional opener that feels fresh and distinctive.