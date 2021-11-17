Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hi-Tech Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Hi-Tech Logo Reveal

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Technology
3.8Kexports
rating
Energize your branding with a futuristic 3D logo animation built on a hi‑tech circuit board. Metallic structures rise and morph into electric waveforms, triggering a bold shockwave that illuminates your logo and finishes on a clean centered lockup with a tagline. Ideal for technology-focused intros or outros, this digital, glow-driven design is sleek, modern, and impactful. Easily customize colors for the background, template, shockwave, logo, and text to match your identity. Upload your logo, add a short tagline, and you’re ready to launch a premium, epic reveal in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us