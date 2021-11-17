Hi-Tech Logo Reveal

Energize your branding with a futuristic 3D logo animation built on a hi‑tech circuit board. Metallic structures rise and morph into electric waveforms, triggering a bold shockwave that illuminates your logo and finishes on a clean centered lockup with a tagline. Ideal for technology-focused intros or outros, this digital, glow-driven design is sleek, modern, and impactful. Easily customize colors for the background, template, shockwave, logo, and text to match your identity. Upload your logo, add a short tagline, and you’re ready to launch a premium, epic reveal in seconds.