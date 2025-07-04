Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
House Reveal

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Landscape
Fog
Tree
Sky
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Cinematic
More details
House Reveal - Original - Poster image
oasisfx profile image
Created by oasisfx
16exports
16 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with a logo reveal that feels like a key to your brand's essence. The House Reveal template offers a narrative as a house slowly illuminates and takes form, drawing your audience into the detailed space you’ve crafted. With dynamic color palettes and fonts to match, your logo emerges ready to impress in full glory.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of oasisfx
The Mist Original theme video
The Mist
Edit
By S_WorX
25s
7
5
7
Open the gates to a cinematic journey with our mysterious misty forest reveal. Your message, delivered through elegant custom fonts, becomes the heart of a thrilling narrative. The Mist video template captivates viewers as they wander through an enigmatic scenery filled with fog and towering trees. Ideal for YouTube, Facebook, or any presentation, create a reveal that embodies suspense and sets the stage for your grand story.
Ravens Title Original theme video
Ravens Title
Edit
By S_WorX
25s
5
7
9
Create a narrative that draws viewers in from the very start with our Ravens Title template. This video is primed for the full-screen experience, perfect for the opening sequence of your mystery tales. Customize this template to match your brand's theme by adjusting text, fonts, colors, and integrating your logo. Ideal for a suspenseful reveal on any social platform.
Halloween Into the Woods Original theme video
Halloween Into the Woods
Edit
By onbothsides
21s
24
21
16
Step into a chilling narrative with our 'Halloween Into the Woods' template. This eerie slideshow melds your visuals with a haunted forest backdrop, VFX fog, and creepy crawlies. Perfect for crafting a shivering introduction to your Halloween event, spook-tacular specials, or any hair-raising promotions. Complete with a smart custom controller, you can personalize every frightening detail from fonts to colors. Create a tale that will haunt your audience long after they've watched.
Dark Wall Intro Original theme video
Dark Wall Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
20s
4
8
5
Creepy intro for your videos.
Haunted House Original theme video
Haunted House
Edit
By S_WorX
18s
1
6
9
With our Haunted House, immerse your audience in a tale of allure and suspense. This template perfectly sets the mood for edgy brand reveals or Halloween promotions with its haunting room ambience. Customize with your logo, text, and tagline, and play with colors and fonts to cast a spell on your viewers. Dare to captivate with a reveal that haunts the memory.
Spellbound Introduction Original theme video
Spellbound Introduction
Edit
By S_WorX
16s
6
7
11
Introduce your brand with a touch of mystery and intrigue using our Spellbound Introduction template. Ideal for captivating intros or outros, this reveal video adds a retro, nostalgic vibe to your project. Customize it with your logo, text, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a one-of-a-kind experience that transports your audience to a spine-tingling Halloween night. With its versatile application, this multipurpose template ensures your content stands out from the crowd.
Through the Forest Original theme video
Through the Forest
Edit
By S_WorX
26s
4
6
4
Delve into the heart of an enigmatic forest with our Through the Forest template. As the camera glides through the branches, lead to the revelation of titles. Customize the titles to match your project and create an atmosphere of intrigue. Perfect for mystery writers, filmmakers, and anyone seeking to add a touch of wonder to their content. Unravel the enigma and captivate your audience with this intro template.
Twilight Graveyard Original theme video
Twilight Graveyard
Edit
By S_WorX
25s
2
6
9
Step into a world where the ethereal and the enigmatic blend seamlessly with our Twilight Graveyard reveal template. Your branding rises above the mists, with customizable logo and text elements that echo through the desolate tombs. Perfect for creating intros with a spectral twist, this template promises to engage and haunt your audience with its atmospheric design, tailored effortlessly to your unearthly vision.
