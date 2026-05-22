Lux Dust Portal

Create a premium first impression with a luxurious gold dust logo reveal. Swirling smoke, glittering particles and radiant light rays assemble a glowing portal that frames your mark, then settle into a clean centered hold with an optional tagline. The refined, elegant motion suits intros and outros alike. Easily customize colors for the glow and highlights, switch letterboxing, and add your own audio. Perfect for brands seeking an upscale, cinematic look—with epic atmosphere, smooth fluid animation, and a rich gold palette that shines on any platform.