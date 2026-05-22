Youtube intro for cooking channel
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SwrilDust Reveal - Original - Poster image

Lux Dust Portal

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Elegant
Luxury
Glow
9exports
rating
Create a premium first impression with a luxurious gold dust logo reveal. Swirling smoke, glittering particles and radiant light rays assemble a glowing portal that frames your mark, then settle into a clean centered hold with an optional tagline. The refined, elegant motion suits intros and outros alike. Easily customize colors for the glow and highlights, switch letterboxing, and add your own audio. Perfect for brands seeking an upscale, cinematic look—with epic atmosphere, smooth fluid animation, and a rich gold palette that shines on any platform.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us