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Merging Paint Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Merging Paint Logo Reveal

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Liquid
Paint splash
44.3Kexports
rating
Make a vivid first impression with a 3D paint-driven logo reveal. This glossy, photorealistic animation merges colorful droplets into a sculpted splash that unveils your brand and tagline on a clean, centered layout. Perfect for intros and outros, it combines fluid simulation, particle convergence and smooth motion for a premium, modern look. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors and background to match your identity. Ideal for YouTube, reels, social promos and branded openers, this vibrant gradient aesthetic keeps attention on your mark from first frame to last.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us