Merging Paint Logo Reveal

Make a vivid first impression with a 3D paint-driven logo reveal. This glossy, photorealistic animation merges colorful droplets into a sculpted splash that unveils your brand and tagline on a clean, centered layout. Perfect for intros and outros, it combines fluid simulation, particle convergence and smooth motion for a premium, modern look. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors and background to match your identity. Ideal for YouTube, reels, social promos and branded openers, this vibrant gradient aesthetic keeps attention on your mark from first frame to last.