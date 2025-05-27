en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Motorcycle Reveal
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by oasisfx
14exports
16 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Discover the essence of speed and agility with our Motorcycle Reveal template. Witness an intense presentation of your logo, following the trail of a revving motorcycle as it introduces your brand with a burst of raw power. Ideal for any platform, this video lets you embed your logo and tagline in a high-octane sequence that screams rebellion and independence. Gear up for a journey into the hearts and screens of your audience.
Similar templates
Best of oasisfx
By S_WorX
15s
4
3
6
Drive your brand forward with the electrifying Car Light Logo Intro template. Watch as a car's headlights sweep across the screen, artfully uncovering your logo in a full-screen format built for engagement. This template is a powerhouse of customization with editable fonts and colors, ensuring your brand is showcased with the precision it deserves. Perfect for any platform, it keeps your branding racing ahead.
By bbpixel
16s
2
3
7
If your brand image is elegant and smooth, you may just fall in love with this design. Our mystic and dark logo intro video features a smoke environment and cloth tear simulation, ideal if you wish to give your logo a cinematic touch. Such opening to your content would trigger curiosity among your audience. Customize the template and create the perfect intro by yourself in no time!
By tinomotion
16s
6
2
4
A 3D generated template with a neon cyberpunk feel. It includes 1 logo placeholder, and different color controls to adapt to your needs. Also, you can change between 5 enviroment scenes. You can use it as an opener to your movies, trailers, and videos.
By milinkovic
30s
24
11
15
Tell your story with an explosion of art using our dynamic Ink Splatter Intro. Create unforgettable visuals with ease, ready for sharing across platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Customize with your video, text, and brand colors to make a powerful statement. Perfect for stylish branding intros, artistic presentations, or any occasion that calls for a memorable visual experience.
By S_WorX
17s
24
7
10
Infuse your brand's story with charm by choosing our customizable Cinematic Pet template, tailored to display your text, imagery, and video content with personality. Perfect for social media intros and beyond, this video template brings your message to life in a heartwarming manner. Dive into a full-screen experience that enchants your audience and reflects your unique style. Make every second count with colors and fonts that speak your vibe.
By S_WorX
15s
6
3
6
Have an out of body experience this Halloween with Cinematic Ghost Soul an eerie, mysterious animation. A ghostly apparition of your brand will leave it's corporeal form to join the afterlife.
By milinkovic
16s
6
2
4
Reveal your logo with the elegance of a bygone era using the Ancient Parchment Unveil template. Your content appears gracefully on aged parchment, drawing your audience into the nostalgia of the ancient world. Perfect for enchanting openings, this video brings your brand's legacy to life. Customize colors and logo, and instantly publish a narrative that conveys depth and enduring values.
By S_WorX
17s
6
4
6
Give your brand a touch of opulence with our Epic Golden Logo Intro. Your logo takes center stage, wrapped in metallic luster and accompanied by an entourage of fiery particles and flares. This square template is perfect for creating that deluxe reveal on social media or as a standout intro. Customize it with your tagline, text, and brand colors to craft a prestigious and unforgettable introduction.
Menu
Templates
Solutions