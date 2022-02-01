Pluming Smoke Logo Reveal

Unveil your brand with a refined, colorful smoke logo animation. This elegant 3D motion graphics ident uses fluid, atmospheric smoke and subtle particles to frame and reveal your mark in a clean, centered layout. Customize your logo, add a tagline, and fine‑tune colors to match your branding. Ideal for intros and outros across YouTube, social media, promos, and presentations, it delivers a polished, modern look with vibrant gradients and a soft glow. Effortless to personalize yet striking on screen, this template turns your logo into a memorable moment that feels smooth, stylish, and premium.